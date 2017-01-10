Free tickets to President Obama's farewell speech selling for thousands online

CHICAGO, Ill. (WKOW) -- President Obama will speak to the nation for his final time in office Tuesday, and tickets given out for free are now selling for thousands online.

Thousands stood in line at Chicago's McCormick Place Saturday to scoop up the free tickets. Now, some of them are popping up on eBay and Craigslist. They start at about $300, and are listed for up to $5,000.

People like Allison Ward are getting more creative though. “I decided I'd trade someone one of their tickets for a 40-inch television we have,” said Ward.

As for what Ward and everyone else there or watching live will hear Tuesday, the President is expected to offer another defense of his signature health care law. He's also likely to make the case that his administration put the economy back on track after the great recession.

President Obama will be only the tenth American president to give a farewell speech outside of Congress or the State of the Union. This tradition was started though by George Washington, who used the opportunity to announce he wouldn't be running for a third term.

For modern presidents, the farewell speech is a way for them to leave a final message for the nation and cement their legacy.

President Obama bids the nation goodbye from the city where his political career started Tuesday night at 8, and you can catch it on WKOW.