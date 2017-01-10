Student creates movement standing together against hate in Madison school

MADISON (WKOW) -- Walk down the halls of Whitehorse Middle School on Madison's east side and you'll see symbols of unity spearheaded by a student.

After such a divisive election, Sabeel Samrah saw a lot of unhappiness at her school from kids who were worried about their futures. “I was walking in the hallway, and one of my peers was crying because of the fact that he was worried, 'oh my goodness, I'm Mexican and maybe my parents are gonna be deported, something's gonna happen'.”

Samrah was even called a terrorist by a classmate. That was a year ago, but it still factored into why she created the We Stand Together project: she wanted to show that her school community wouldn't tolerate hate. “As someone who's in student leadership, we need to do something that involves unity. Not just with a small group, as a club... like as the entire grade, as a school, as a community in the Madison area,” said Samrah.

Samrah had posters made and students signed them. She also went to different classes to give diversity presentations. All of a sudden, she had support from a lot of her classmates.

The final step of the project was to take a picture holding a sign that says “We Stand Together”. Now, she's hoping to expand the effort to other schools in Madison and across the country.