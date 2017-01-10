UPDATE: Traffic light problem in Middleton should be fixed today - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Traffic light problem in Middleton should be fixed today

UPDATE (WKOW) - A foreman with the Middleton Streets Department tells 27 News they'll have the traffic light fixed Tuesday.

Police notified the public about the traffic light issue at University Avenue and Park Street Tuesday morning, saying it may take up to a week to fix it. But the City of Middleton says they have a back-up generator hooked up to the system right now, and they expect to have the parts to fix the traffic lights in stock. He says it will likely take four to five hours and will be fixed today.

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- The traffic lights at University Avenue & Park Street are flashing red because of a crash that happened Monday night.

Public Works is working with MG&E to get it repaired as quickly as possible, but it may take up to a week or more.

Drives are asked to consider alternate routes, especially during the morning and evening rush hours.

