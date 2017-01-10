Preventing post-game drunk driving in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Monday night, the City of Green Bay Protection and Welfare Committee considered making overnight street and lawn parking legal near Lambeau Field after football games.



This is because people who live near the stadium say people drive drunk to avoid parking tickets. According to our Green Bay affiliate, city law says people who do park on lawns and streets can be ticketed or towed between 3 and 5 in the morning.



Pete Harrsch lives across the street from Lambeau. He says he doesn't see a problem with someone leaving their car on the lawn if that means that they didn't drive home drunk.



Alderman Bill Galvin also thinks it's a good idea to make our roads safer, but he is cautious about where officials draw the line. He says, "Vehicles parked all over the place could detract from the neighborhood. If it's more than just Packers games, then it becomes, 'is it the whole weekend?' This is why we have to be so careful."



The Packers won't be playing at Lambeau until August, so the city has several months to make a decision.