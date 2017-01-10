How highway crews clear the roads

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- While driving during the winter, you may hit a slippery spot. You can always plan ahead and check to see if any of the major highways in the state are slippery with the 511WI.gov Travel Map. Crews in Wisconsin work hard to try and keep the roads as safe as possible.



Steve Grenier is the Director of Public Works for Green Bay. He talked to our affiliate there. He says the city plans before snow ever hits the ground, and they make adjustments to that plan when they see fit.



But the planning process isn't easy. Grenier says, "It's not simply the snow fell, the book says, 'Let's go out and plow the snow.' That was 30 years ago how they did things. Now, folks have to be amateur meteorologists, part-time chemists, physical scientists. We are kind of looking for everything."



First, crews look at current pavement conditions. Then, they spread brine so that snow has a chance to melt once it's on the road and not build up. When there's a half of inch of snow, Grenier says that will be enough. But when that's not the case, the city starts salting roads.



You can do your part to help keep the roads safe. If you live near a storm water inlet, keep it clear of snow. Grenier says that way, when it gets warm and the snow melts, it has somewhere to go rather than freezing up again.