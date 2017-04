TGIT will not be back until January 26. ABC announced they will move Grey's Anatomy, How to Get Away With Murder, and Scandal back a week.

Thursday, January 19, ABC will air a one-hour pre-inauguration special, American's First Family: The Trumps Go to Washington.

ABC's TGIT will return Thursday, January 26 starting with Grey's Anatomy at 7 p.m. CT.