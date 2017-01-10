Adoption rate up, euthanasia rate down to record numbers at Huma - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Adoption rate up, euthanasia rate down to record numbers at Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin announced on Tuesday that adoption rates are at an all-time high.

The number of adoptions in 2016 topped 2,000, the first time that's happened.

The Humane Society also reduced euthanasia to just 6.5% of total intake, making it an Adoption Guarantee Facility.

The facility in Janesville was formerly known as as the Rock County Humane Society, but underwent new management in 2013.


 

