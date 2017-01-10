Hostess recalls Holiday White Peppermint Twinkies

(WKOW) --- Hostess Brands LLC is voluntarily recalling its Holiday White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies because the confectionary coating used on them is being recalled.

The coating contained milk powder recalled by Valley Milk Products LLC due to a concern of Salmonella contamination.

This only applies to the limited edition White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies (UPC 888109111571). If you purchased this product you are urged to stop eating them and return them to the store you purchased them from for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact 1-800-483-7253 Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm CT.

Here is the full recall.