Badgers OL Ramczyk Declares for NFL Draft

Badgers offensive lineman Ryan Ramczyk transferred to the University of Wisconsin after playing Division III football at UW-Stevens Point and after one year with the Badgers, the All American left tackle is entering the NFL draft.

Ramczyk made the announcement on his Twitter page Tuesday morning.

"After carefully considering my options with my family, I have made the decision to enter the 2017 NFL draft." Ramczyk said in his tweet. "This was a very difficult decision, and one that didn't come easy."

To view Ramczyk's complete statement, click here.

Ramczyk had surgery for a hip injury on Jan. 5, three days after Wisconsin's 24-16 win over Western Michigan in the Cotton Bowl. Ramczyk has been projected a first round pick in the draft by some mock drafts.