UPDATE: Assistant principal resigns after felony charge

WESTFIELD (WKOW) -- Westfield Area High School Assistant Principal Samuel Rugg resigned Tuesday, days after being charged with felony burglary for what authorities say was the theft of prescription narcotics.



Westfield School Board President Gerald Hebert tells 27 News Rugg's resignation was accepted by school board members. Hebert provides no information on any financial terms of Rugg's departure.



"Sam is an excellent teacher," Hebert says of Rugg, who also served as the school's athletic director. "We have an epidemic with the (misuse of) pain medications."



A criminal complaint states Rugg went into the unoccupied Marquette County home of an acquaintance and stole Hydrocodone in September. The complaint says Rugg was treated with prescription narcotics after a March shoulder surgery. Waushara County Sheriff's personnel also investigated Rugg's presence at another, unoccupied home, but officials say there was no evidence anything was stolen.



Rugg's initial Marquette County court appearance is Jan. 23.



"Sam said he knew it was wrong and it hurts him and he is very embarrassed about the situation," the criminal states about an interview of Rugg by a Marquette County Sheriff's investigator.



A Waushara County Sheriff's official says there was a report last year of Rugg entering another unoccupied home. The official says nothing was found missing, and the homeowners declined to press a trespassing charge.

Westfield School District administrator John Eyerly declines comment on Rugg's brush with the law last year, or the current charges, citing an ongoing investigation. The district's attorney, Michael Julka has yet to respond to a request for comment from 27 News. District officials have released no information on Rugg's career with the district, but publicly-available school materials indicate Rugg has been on staff with the high school for at least a decade.



Rugg has also yet to respond to a request for comment from 27 News.



Rugg is scheduled to make his initial court appearance Jan. 23. Adams County's district attorney is handling the case as a special prosecutor.



