Cell phones stolen from Sprint Store in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) --- Madison Police say several cell phones were stolen from the Sprint Store on University Avenue early Tuesday morning.

Police say they responded to an alarm after the burglars smashed the windows.

Surveillance shows the men, one with a crowbar, entering the store.

The suspects wore hooded sweatshirts tightly cinched around their faces.

