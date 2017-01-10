Car stolen from Madison dealership found in California

MADISON (WKOW) -- A $72,000 2017 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat was stolen from Russ Darrow on Lancaster Drive back on December 15, 2016.

Madison police had put the information out about the theft nationwide.

Monday, San Francisco police officers recovered the vehicle and the suspect, 39-year-old Roy Anderson, was taken into custody. The name used may be an alias, but he remains in custody in California.