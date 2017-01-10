Cardinal Bar being sold to Milwaukee bar owner

MADISON (WKOW) -- The owner of a signature soccer bar in Milwaukee is buying the legendary Cardinal Bar in Madison.



The E. Wilson Street Bar has been the Cardinal Bar the past 43 years. Owner Ricardo Gonzalez felt now was the time to sell and found a perfect match with restaurant entrepreneur Mike Eitel, a UW-Madison graduate.



The Cardinal Bar will close in late January and will reopen as the Nomad World Pub in mid-March.



The location in Milwaukee has long been a signature soccer bar on Brady Street.



