Sighting tip line opened after Beloit senior disappears

TOWN OF BELOIT (WKOW) -- It's been one week since an 84-year-old Town of Beloit man disappeared.

Last Tuesday, Stuart Austin was driving to Madison in his Lincoln MKS, but after having lunch with a relative, he never returned.

"I've been a police officer for 32 years, there are cases you do take home," Town of Beloit Chief Ron Northrup said about why Austin's case is hitting close to home.

"I have prayed every night so far," he said. Chief Northrup says it's not for a lack of tips.

"We've had reports all the way from the upper state, all the way to Illinois," he said. There was even a flyover Saturday for the missing senior.

"We did have an air search, but there are many areas in the state of Wisconsin, covered with trees and vines," Chief Northrup said.

He says he's urging farmers to take a second glance.

"We are just urging those in rural areas to take another look at their properties," he said.

This, as a new tip line opens to vet the dozens of alleged sightings.

"It's been terrible," Granddaughter Amy Montour said. "I've been thinking myself, I can not get my hopes up too much, with every tip that I hear, because I don't want to feel the discomfort," she said.

Her family says Austin didn't have his hearing aids in when he left for Madison. They say if you see him, talk loudly and call 911.

But, if you think you have seen him in recent days, call 608-757-7911.

