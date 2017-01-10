MPD: counterfeit movie money passed at two Walgreens locations - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MPD: counterfeit movie money passed at two Walgreens locations

MADISON (WKOW) -- Authorities in Madison are investigating the use of counterfeit money.

Madison Police say "motion picture use only" counterfeit $100 bills were passed at two Walgreens stores Sunday night.

the first case happened at the Walgreens at 2909 E. Washington Ave. location and the second happened at their 3710 E. Washington Ave. store.

Police describe the suspect as a male in his 20's, black, 5'9", 150 lbs, slender build, with short hair and tattoos on both hands.

While police say the bills can appear real at first glance, they are clearly marked with "for motion picture use only."

