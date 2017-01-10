Madison officials discuss how to improve pedestrian safety

MADISON (WKOW) -- A recently released report show Madison is one of the safest cities in the U.S. for pedestrians. Despite the report, city officials say they want to raise Madison's safety ranking higher.

The Smart Growth America report released this month shows Madison ranks 102 or 104 for pedestrian danger, meaning Madison is one of the safest cities in the report. The top five most dangerous cities for pedestrians were all in Florida.

While Madison's rank is high, the city sees an average of two pedestrian fatalities every year.

Mayor Paul Soglin says he will not settle for that.

"We're not going to be satisfied until we can consistently maintain zero traffic fatalities in Madison," Soglin said.

Officials say they hope to make Madison safer through design solutions, like redesigning streets to include features to encourage slower driving speeds.