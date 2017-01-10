Inside look at self defense course coming to Madison neighborhood after recent crimes

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison neighborhood is taking a stand against violence by empowering its residents.



The Marquette Neighborhood Association is offering a free, self-defense class for women in the area, after multiple incidents of violence near the Capital City Trail, including a brutal assault and rape in 2015.



The city has added lighting and police say there haven't been any major incidents since, but neighborhood leaders want to take the next step to empower women into feeling safe.



"Ever since that attack, I think we've been alert and fearful that something like that could happen again," says Jack Kear, board member for the association. "It caused us to really pay more attention to anything that's happening on the bike path."

Kear says the association is using $500 raised through festivals and other events to pay for at least two classes of a special course called Chimera. It's a form of self defense that dates back to the 1970's, but Dane County Rape Crisis Center is the only organization in the nation still teaching the method. The first course filled up within 24 hours of its announcement.



27 News got quick review of some of the defensive moves taught in Chimera from instructor Natalie DeMaioribus. She says it's a combination of discussion and action to prepare women with options to fight back against any kind of violence.



"The most common comment that I get [from participants] is, 'I came to learn how to kick butt, but I didn't realize there was all this assertive stuff that's way more useful'," DeMaioribus says. "People usually appreciate the physical stuff, but a lot of the assertive stuff is techniques that they never even thought about."

Instructors also share statistics about sexual assault to educate women. One in four women will be sexually assaulted in their lifetimes and most of those attacks are committed by someone known to the victim. Stranger attacks are more rare, but the fear of those is at the forefront of people's minds in the Marquette Neighborhood, as suspects in multiple cases have yet to be found.



A Madison police spokesperson tells 27 News no suspect has been identified in the 2015 rape. There have been exposure cases, robberies and very rarely sexual assaults on city bike paths in recent years, according to police, but no recent serious incidents.



The free, Marquette Neighborhood course om Friday is full but anyone can take Rape Crisis Center's regular Chimera courses throughout the year. There are open classes on January 22 and 29 and later months as well. Click here for more information.