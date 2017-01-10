Bank Mutual robbed on Madison's west side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police in Madison are looking for a man they say robbed the Bank Mutual on Odana Road Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the suspect claimed to have a gun,but did not show one. He was able to get away with cash.

Tellers at the bank told police the suspect stuttered the entire time he was speaking and appeared to be wearing a brown wig. Police also describe the suspect as a white man, 20 to 30 years old, 5'4'' with acne. Officers say he was wearing dark clothing, including a black hoodie.

Police say they are searching for leads in this case. Anyone with information should call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.