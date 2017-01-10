WisDOT teams up with Waze to share information to help drivers - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

WisDOT teams up with Waze to share information to help drivers

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced it will start sharing data with Waze in order to help give drivers the most updated driving conditions out on the roads. 

The free app for smartphones would share it's real-time information with WisDOT which would help the department improve congestion and make more informed planning decisions. 

The data shared from Waze would also be incorporated to a redesigned 511 Wisconsin website that will be coming online this spring. The new site will give users more features in hopes drivers will be able to better plan their routes and help reduce congestion. 

"What sets Waze apart from other navigation apps is it receives real time road info back from its users," said Liz Schneider with the state's DOT. 

It means the app allows users to report accidents and conditions on the roads in real-time which could then alert drivers heading towards those reported areas. 

Under the new partnership, WisDOT will provide Wazers with advanced warnings regarding any parades, sporting event or other major events that could impact traffic routes. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.