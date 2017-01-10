Police: Woman arrested after taking bat to SUV, challenging another woman to fight

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police arrested a woman they say was bashing an SUV with a metal bat and challenging another woman to a fight.

Police were called to the 3100 block of Webb Avenue around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Officers say a concerned citizen called them, telling them about the woman swinging the bat. The SUV belongs to the man's neighbor, who was being challenged to the fight.

Police arrested 31-year-old Latoya Smith on charges of disorderly conduct while armed and criminal damage to property.

The owner of the SUV estimated damage to her vehicle at $1,000.