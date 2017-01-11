Bus driver charged after driving off with parent's arm in door

OAK CREEK (WKOW) -- A Milwaukee-area bus driver was arrested after being accused of shutting the bus door on the arm of a parent and driving off.

It happened last week, when the father of a middle school student confronted the driver about disciplining his son.

The father says it went way too far.

"I approached the bus and said are you the man who decided to grab my son by his arm and physically remove him from the bus? And he said I don't have to talk to you, that's not what happened. My arm was there, he closed the door on my arm, so my arm was locked into the door, then he starts driving away," Chris Lopez told WISN.

Lopez says the bus driver tried to physically remove his 14 year old son from the bus at school Friday.

Despite their objections, the same driver was back driving his route on Monday.

Oak Creek police arrested the driver for municipal disorderly conduct.