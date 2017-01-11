Three Madison teens apprehended for north side car break-ins

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police apprehended three teens Monday they say had been breaking into cars on the north side.

Officers were able to find the teens because of their tracks in the snow.

A resident on Mandrake Rd. called police after his car alarm went off just before midnight.

Three separate sets of footprints were seen leading away from the car and almost every car parked in the area.

Authorities say the three young men were spotted by officers in the 1500 block of Mayfield Lane.

They took off running and jumped over fences.

With the help of K9 Frees, the suspects were apprehended.

One had a checkbook and other items belonging to a woman who had her car and purse stolen Monday.

He was also in possession of several counterfeit $100 bills.

Two teens were cited and released. The third was arrested for receiving stolen property.