Burglar caught in the act by Madison police

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police responded to a burglary late Monday morning, on the 900 block Vernon Ave.

An alert neighbor decided to called police after seeing suspicious activity around an apartment near their own.

When police arrived, they found the front door of the apartment in question kicked in, with suspect, Thomas Burke, still inside rummaging around. 

The 40-year-old was was taken into custody for burglary.

