Mallards looking ahead with Great Dane Duck Blind renovations

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Mallards recently released images of the brand new Great Dane Duck Blind that will be built using 37 shipping containers. The unique architectural style will be the first of its kind in all of baseball and the first shipping container project in the city of Madison. The project will be the largest renovation at the Duck Pond since the stadium was re-built in 2011.

On Wednesday, Tyler Isham, Mallards General Manager stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the project.

A key design will be a second level suite area that cantilevers over the playing field, providing a short porch for home runs to land during games. The existing concession building and the Great Dane Duck Blind Club will be the only two structures that will remain.

“The Great Dane Duck Blind is a summer staple when it comes to entertainment in Madison,” said Isham. “This renovation will allow us to deliver a higher level of customer service, fan experience, and fun to all our fans in the Great Dane Duck Blind. We think this change will be a home run for all fans of the Mallards.”

The general admission area will have three levels running parallel to the right-field foul line, with improved sight lines of the game, additional seating with bar rails, tables, stools, and chairs, and the ever popular menu of unlimited ballpark favorites and all-you-can-drink beer featuring over 20 different types of beer. The general admission area will connect to the first level of the structure located behind the right-field fence that will feature a custom built bar, bar games, and a unique rain protected view of games.

