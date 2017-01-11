Thieves stealing Crest White Strips from Green Bay stores - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Thieves stealing Crest White Strips from Green Bay stores

Posted: Updated:
Picture: Green Bay Police Dept./WBAY Picture: Green Bay Police Dept./WBAY

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Thieves are targeting Green Bay area drug stores to steal Crest White Strips.

Investigators released pictures of one of the suspects. Police tell WBAY-TV they're reviewing surveillance video to identify others who they say are also responsible for six thefts in the Green Bay area.

Captain Kevin Warych with the Green Bay Police Department says, "Why Crest White Strips? I think that's really the million dollar question."

Police say the losses total nearly $7,000. Officers haven't said if thieves are using the teeth whitening strips or if they're being sold off.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.