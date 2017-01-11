Thieves stealing Crest White Strips from Green Bay stores

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Thieves are targeting Green Bay area drug stores to steal Crest White Strips.

Investigators released pictures of one of the suspects. Police tell WBAY-TV they're reviewing surveillance video to identify others who they say are also responsible for six thefts in the Green Bay area.

Captain Kevin Warych with the Green Bay Police Department says, "Why Crest White Strips? I think that's really the million dollar question."

Police say the losses total nearly $7,000. Officers haven't said if thieves are using the teeth whitening strips or if they're being sold off.