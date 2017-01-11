Donald Trump responds to allegations regarding Russia ahead of Wednesday's news conference

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Donald Trump continues to respond Wednesday morning regarding the allegations with Russia. Here are his other tweets so far:

"Russia has never tried to use leverage over me. I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH RUSSIA - NO DEALS, NO LOANS, NO NOTHING!"

"I win an election easily, a great "movement" is verified, and crooked opponents try to belittle our victory with FAKE NEWS. A sorry state!"

"Intelligence agencies should never have allowed this fake news to "leak" into the public. One last shot at me.Are we living in Nazi Germany?"

NEW YORK (AP) -- Donald Trump is finally holding a news conference six months after his last one, held when he was plunging into a heated general election campaign with Hillary Clinton.

Nearly six months and a campaign victory later, the president-elect will finally step before reporters again Wednesday to face questions about what role he believes Russia played in the election year hacking of Democratic groups -- interference the intelligence community says was intended to help the Republican defeat Clinton. Trump has challenged that assessment. Early Wednesday morning, he tweeted again about news reports on the subject, saying "Russia just said the unverified report paid for by political opponents is "A COMPLETE AND TOTAL FABRICATION, UTTER NONSENSE." Very unfair!"

At a late morning news conference in the Trump Tower lobby, the president-elect is also expected to face questions about how he plans to disentangle himself from his family-owned international real estate development, property management and licensing business.

The news conference is set for 10:00 a.m. CT.