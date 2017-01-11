WI Dairy News: Brook’s Leopold Conservation Award

WAUPACA (WKOW) -- The Brooks family got the 2016 Leopold Conservation Award after farming on the same piece of land since 1855.



Zoey Brooks says, "We were really nervous when the call came in."



Fifth generation farmer Ron Brooks knows the benefits of taking care of the land. He says, "Every generation is always tasked with doing it better than the generation before." He says it could be a tremendous burden. "Nobody wants to be the one that drops the ball. And as that bar keeps getting raised higher and higher, it gets tougher and tougher."



Zoey is the sixth generation to take over the farm. She's grateful for all the wisdom her father shared with her about conservation.



She says, "We don't do it for the awards, or glory, or recognition, but it's nice to know that there are people out there who appreciate it."



The Brooks family got a crystal depicting Aldo Leopold and ten thousand dollars. The award is a collaboration of the Sand County Foundation, Wisconsin Farm Bureau, Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board and Wisconsin Land and Water Conservation Association.