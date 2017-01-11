Janesville School Board picks new superintendent - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Janesville School Board picks new superintendent

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The Janesville School Board has picked Steve Pophal as the next superintendent of the district.

The board liked the 56-year-old Pophal so much that it cut the selection process short. Pophal is currently the director of secondary education at the D.C. Everest Area School District. The Janesville School Board was particularly impressed that 96% of D.C. Everest seniors graduated with some form of post-secondary credits.

Superintendent Karen Schulte is retiring in June. Pophal will take over in July.

