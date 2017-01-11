UPDATE: Freezing rain, sleet, snow cause poor driving conditions in southern Wisconsin

Police say this crash was likely weather-related (Mineral Point Road near West Towne Mall)

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Madison's Streets Division says freezing rain and sleet are creating treacherous conditions on the roads, paths and sidewalks in the city and that led to dozens of crashes in Madison alone.

Police tell 27 News they received reports of at least 65 different crashes between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday. In one case that police say was likely weather-related, an SUV ran into a light pole outside West Towne Mall on Mineral Point Road and Westfield Road outside West Towne Mall. It happened around 4:30 p.m., but the vehicle was still on scene at least three hours later.

Madison Streets superintendent Chris Kelley says his department has had 32 crews out working on the salt routes since the storm began late Wednesday afternoon. He says they'll remain on those routes throughout the evening.

Kelley says during the overnight hours, crews will be brought in to apply sand to hills, curves and intersections in residential areas to provide extra traction for the Thursday morning commute.

Even with the salt and sand, Kelley says there will still be slippery patches, so he urges you to use caution and give yourself extra time to get to your destination if you have to drive.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Wednesday evening's commute is proving to be messy in Madison.

The Madison Fire Department says it responded to an 11-car pileup at the intersection of East Washington Avenue and East Springs Drive. Firefighters say drivers reported icy conditions and that cars could not stop.

The Fire Department also reported crashes on the Aberg Ave. ramp onto northbound Packers Ave. and on E. Washington Ave. at Few St.

Firefighters are asking drivers to slow down and move over for emergency crews.

MADISON, WI (WKOW) -- Monday & Tuesday both had messy commutes in Southern Wisconsin. First with a little snow and then with some ice. Despite having less than one inch of snow this week, local towing companies told 27 News that they have been busy.

Wednesday evening's commute is expected to be another messy one so here are some tips from AAA about dealing with slick roads:

-Over 25 mph, steering is better than braking because less distance is required to steer around an object than to brake.

-On slick surfaces, sudden braking can lead to loss of control.

-Recall: stopping distance on ice can be twice as far as normal. Remember, when road conditions change, so do the braking requirements.

-Avoid slamming your brakes if you slide. Slamming the brakes throws off your car's balance and makes it harder to regain control.

-Don't use cruise control on any slippery surfaces (ice or rain).

-Never drive while sleepy. You should be alert behind the wheel.