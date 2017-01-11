Where was Sasha? Social media questions first daughter’s absence

WASHINGTON (AP) -- As President Barack Obama took the stage Tuesday, all eyes were fixated on the outgoing commander-in-chief.

The President spoke to the nation from his adopted hometown of Chicago. Speaking of hope for the future, Obama’s nearly hour-long speech focused on his optimism for what lies ahead for the country.

While the speech captivated the country one of the President’s family members was noticeably absent.

15-year-old Sasha Obama was not in attendance during the address, and social media is looking for answers.

A White House official later explained that Sasha stayed in Washington because she has a school exam Wednesday morning.