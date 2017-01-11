UPDATE: Missing Wisconsin sisters found in Kansas - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Missing Wisconsin sisters found in Kansas

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Authorities say both girls have been found in Kansas and are safe. No other information was provided.

GENOA CITY, Wis. (WKOW) -- Police in southeastern Wisconsin are asking for help to locate two young sisters who are apparently with a non-custodial parent.

Authorities say eight-year-old Katie Brick and six-year-old Jenna Brick were last seen Tuesday leaving a home in Genoa City with their mother.

Tiffany Brick, 28, is believed to be traveling with her children in a black 2006 GMC Sierra K1500 with Wisconsin license plate JZ1918.

According to our affiliate in Milwaukee, WISN, there is a pink "Browning" sticker on the back window.

Officials said she's known to frequent the Janesville and McHenry, Illinois areas.

Anyone with information on the girls' whereabouts is asked to call authorities at 262-279-6252.

