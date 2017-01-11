Man arrested after porch pirating on Waubesa St.

MADISON (WKOW) -- A neighbor called Madison police Tuesday afternoon after witnessing "porch pirating" at a nearby home on Waubesa Street.

The caller saw a younger male taking a package that had just been delivered, and gave police a very good description of the suspect. An officer then spotted 19-year-old Samuel Spencer walking along N. Marquette Street, in possession of a brand new cell phone.

It was determined, the phone was in the package that had been stolen from the porch.

Spencer was arrested for theft, obstructing and felony bail jumping.