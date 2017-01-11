UWPD mourning loss of Police Horse 'Vegas' - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UWPD mourning loss of Police Horse 'Vegas'

MADISON (WKOW) -- The UW-Madison Police department regretfully announced the passing of police horse Vegas on Wednesday.

Vegas began duty at UWPD in 2005. His registered name is Counting Coins and is a 2001 Appendix Quarter Horse gelding. Vegas was an important cog of policing large events like Badger Football games the past 12 years.

In the summer of 2015, Vegas was diagnosed with Degenerative Suspensory Ligament Disease. It affected Vegas’ ability to use his hind legs, causing lots of pain. The disease is incurable and was unable to work in the new year.

Vegas was put down on Tuesday, January 10 with the care of the UW-Madison School of Veterinary Medicine. Click here more photos of Vegas

