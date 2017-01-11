Madison police look for bank robber

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police have released surveillance images of a bank robber.

They say the robbery took place at Bank Mutual on Odana Road Tuesday afternoon. The suspect claimed to have a gun, however, no weapon was ever seen.

Staff told police the suspect's speech was stuttered and he was able to take off with an unknown amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 20-30 years of age. He stands about 5'4" and appeared to be wearing a brown, curly wig. He was last seen wearing dark clothing, including a black hoodie.