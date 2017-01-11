Badgers women's hockey exposed to carbon monoxide on road trip

Senior Jenny Ryan and junior Annie Pankowski will join UW alums Brianna Decker, Meghan Duggan, Hilary Knight, Alex Rigsby and Jessie Vetter at the evaluation camp in Tampa, Florida.More >>
The Georgia native came to Wisconsin as a safety, but now he's moving closer to the ball as an inside linebacker.More >>
At 5-5, the Brewers reached .500 for the first time since April 15 of last year.More >>
The Milwaukee Bucks will tip off the 2017 NBA Playoffs in Toronto on Saturday, April 15, at 4:30 p.m. (CT), the league announced last night. Milwaukee will host its first two home playoff games at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on Thursday, April 20 (7 p.m.) and Saturday, April 22 (2 p.m.).More >>
Redshirt junior guard Jordan Hill has decided to leave the Wisconsin men's basketball program and has been granted his release to explore transfer options, as announced by head coach Greg Gard on Wednesday.More >>
There is one name that stands out among the best in the history of Wisconsin softball and that is Chloe Miller. Miller made yet another mark in the Badger record books as she was named the first-ever finalist in program history for the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award.More >>
Gerald Green scored 18 points, 10 of them in a 25-2 fourth-quarter run, and the Boston Celtics beat the resting Milwaukee Bucks 112-94 in the regular-season finale on Wednesday night to claim the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.More >>
Chase Anderson and two relievers combined on a four-hitter, Jonathan Villar homered and the Milwaukee Brewers beat Toronto 2-0 on Wednesday night to hand the struggling Blue Jays their fifth straight loss.More >>
Keon Broxton and Domingo Santana hit solo home runs, Wily Peralta pitched six innings for his second victory in two starts and the Milwaukee Brewers beat Toronto 4-3 on Tuesday night, handing the slumping Blue Jays their sixth straight home opening loss.More >>
With over 40 years behind the microphone, PA announcer Tom Lange is a UW Whitewater super fan.More >>
Senior Jenny Ryan and junior Annie Pankowski will join UW alums Brianna Decker, Meghan Duggan, Hilary Knight, Alex Rigsby and Jessie Vetter at the evaluation camp in Tampa, Florida.More >>
The Georgia native came to Wisconsin as a safety, but now he's moving closer to the ball as an inside linebacker.More >>
Redshirt junior guard Jordan Hill has decided to leave the Wisconsin men's basketball program and has been granted his release to explore transfer options, as announced by head coach Greg Gard on Wednesday.More >>
There is one name that stands out among the best in the history of Wisconsin softball and that is Chloe Miller. Miller made yet another mark in the Badger record books as she was named the first-ever finalist in program history for the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award.More >>
Lauren Carlini, the only four-time All-American in Wisconsin volleyball history, was named the 2017 AAU James E. Sullivan Award winner as the most outstanding U.S. amateur athlete who also demonstrates premier leadership, character and sportsmanship at a reception Tuesday night at the New York Athletic Club.More >>
Gov. Scott Walker is set to sign into law a bill that would legalize possession of a marijuana extract used to treat seizures.More >>
Crews in Clark County were able to put out a fire at the famous Bellagio Hotel and Casino late Thursday night.More >>
Doctors in Wisconsin say influenza is still widespread, even though it peaked several weeks ago.More >>
The Pentagon says U.S. forces in Afghanistan dropped the military's largest non-nuclear bomb on an Islamic State target in Afghanistan.More >>
Comedian Charlie Murphy died Wednesday at age 57, his publicist says, after battling leukemia. He is the older brother of Eddie Murphy.More >>
A Wausau boy received a special gift after a heartwarming act of kindness.More >>
Newly-released video shows gunshots narrowly missing a young girl.More >>
CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago police say robbery was the motive of a man charged in the killing of a criminal court judge outside his Chicago home.More >>
New video shows what happened the moments before a United Airlines passengers was dragged off the plane.More >>
UPDATE (WKOW) -- Authorities across the state, and the nation continue to be on high alert as day number seven of the massive search to find manhunt suspect Joseph Jakubowski draws to a close.More >>
