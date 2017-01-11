Badgers women's hockey exposed to carbon monoxide on road trip - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Badgers women's hockey exposed to carbon monoxide on road trip

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) --  In between periods, the top-ranked Badgers hockey team felt more out of breath than usual. Some players complained of headaches. Some couldn't hear. Coaches thought the players might have been out of shape after a long winter break, but that was far from the truth.

The scary reality was a carbon monoxide leak cause by a faulty Zamboni. 

After skating to a 5-1 victory against Lindenwood on Friday night, the dangerous situation unfolded at the team's hotel. 

"It was definitely eye-opening and a little bit alarming," said Mikayla Johnson, a redshirt senior for Wisconsin. "When we kinda started to figure out that the whole team was feeling it as well as the other team, a couple red flags went up."

The entire team plus coaches and staff were tested for the poisonous gas. Johnson's CO level was so high, she was sent to a St. Louis area hospital for more treatment. 

Saturday's game was canceled following the dangerous situation. 

All the Badgers players were back at practice Monday morning with no lingering effects present. 

"We're lucky we figured it out when we did and we were all able to get on the same page with that and get some help so no one was seriously injured, " said captain Jenny Ryan. "I think once we got out of the rink and back home everybody was starting to feel back to normal."

Wisconsin hosts St. Cloud State this weekend. The annual "Fill The Bowl" event will be held on Saturday at the Kohl Center at 4 p.m.

