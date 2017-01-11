UPDATE: Police say inert grenade found in car at Beloit credit union

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Beloit police say an inert grenade was found inside a car at the First Community Credit Union.

The find led police to tell people in the area of the credit union to shelter in place.

Police tell 27 News the car was repossessed in Janesville several weeks ago and the credit union went to put it on sale today. That's when someone found the grenade in the car's glovebox.

Authorities called in the bomb squad from the Sheriff's Office in Winnebago County, Illinois, which determined the grenade was inert. The bomb squad took care of disposing of the device.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Police in Beloit say the investigation at First Community Credit Union is complete and the area is safe.

BELOIT (WKOW) --- Beloit Police say if you are in the area of Park and Eclipse to shelter in place and avoid the area.

A car was found with a device inside of it in the parking lot of a credit union.

The vehicle was a repossessed vehicle. The bomb squad is on there way there to investigate and we will update this story as we learn more.