UW professor says journalists will face a unique challenge covering the Trump White House

MADISON (WKOW) -- While President-Elect Donald Trump (R) took a number of questions at his first news conference in six months Wednesday, he made it very clear he would not allow CNN to ask him anything.

In a tense exchange, Trump refused to recognize a question from CNN Senior White House Correspondent Jim Acosta.

"Not you. Your organization is terrible," Trump said as Acosta tried repeatedly to ask a question.

Trump and his team called it a disgrace that CNN reported on a two-page addendum provided to the President-Elect by United States intelligence officials last week, which summarized allegations Trump had been compromised by Russian efforts to blackmail him.

After the exchange, Acosta said Trump Press Secretary Sean Spicer threatened to remove him from the news conference if he persisted in trying to ask a question.

UW-Madison Journalism Professor Mike Wagner told 27 News politicians have always challenged the press, but feels the type of attack from President-Elect Trump is certainly new for an entire of generation of reporters used to covering the likes of Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama - all of whom were generally cordial with the media.



Wagner believes reporters and news organizations will have to meet the challenge head on.

"This is our conduit to keep our democracy sustained and if the President-Elect won't answer questions, or will choose to - without evidence - say that some organizations are awful or false or fake, the democracy is in trouble," said Wagner. "We need a vibrant news media to hold public official's feet to the fire."

Professor Wagner said he will also use Trump's ongoing relationship with the media as a teaching tool - saying his students need to learn that a reporter's job isn't to be liked or popular, but to report on important information regardless of what those in power think.

But Wagner was skeptical the White House Press Corps would ever ban together to protest Trump singling-out a reporter the way he did with Acosta Wednesday, because it's more competitive than ever before among the different outlets and they're all looking for clicks and views online.