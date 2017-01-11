Educator's issues focus attention on help for narcotics misuse

MADISON (WKOW) -- The resignation of a Marquette County assistant principal after he was charged with felony burglary of prescription narcotics focuses attention on work place support programs to address opioid misuse and addiction.



Westfield school officials say 44-year old Samuel Rugg resigned Tuesday. Authorities say he took Hydrocodone from the unoccupied home of a Marquette County acquaintance. Waushara County authorities also investigated Rugg's presence at another, unoccupied home, but that case was dropped. Authorities say Rugg was using OxyContin and another drug after March shoulder surgery. School district officials decline comment on whether they had knowledge of the incidents involving Rugg prior to the criminal charge being lodged.



Madison Employee Assistance Program (EAP) Administrator Tresa Martinez says there are obstacles to white-collar professionals seeking help for opioid issues. "People who are in management positions, not just their pride in their job and a lot invested from the organization, but there's a lot of embarrassment and shame to deal with," Martinez says.

Martinez says referrals to Madison's EAP involving narcotics misuse has trended up, mirroring the rise in the problem in society.



She says her office intends to offer focused training on the opioids issue to city work supervisors this year. Martinez says employee absenteeism, and performance drop-off can sometimes be an indication of a health struggle such as addiction. "It's really important we have supervisors who have that level of awareness, can see those warning signs," Martinez says.

Martinez says EAP specialist Hailey Krueger was recently hired in large part because of her substance-abuse education credential. Krueger says the work place can often evolve into the safe space for someone's admission of a narcotics misuse problem. "Family members sometimes can be even too close, or not quite know what to do, or what to say," Krueger says.

Martinez says keys to successful intervention involve educating the work force on prescription drug misuse and addiction, and resources available through EAP; stressing confidentiality, and giving employees appropriate avenues to get help; and working to prevent relapse by providing support for employees in recovery and returning to the work place after treatment.

A spokesperson for another large, area public sector employer, the Madison Metropolitan School District, says human resources staff members have observed no measurable uptick in employee referrals to help for prescription drug misuse or addiction.