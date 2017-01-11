Son of fallen deputy enjoys very special night at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY (WBAY) – Levi Glaze, like many other kids from Wisconsin, is a Packers fan who looks up to linebacker Clay Matthews. However, Levi has been through a lot as a 5-year-old.

He’s been dealing with the untimely loss of his father, a Rusk County Deputy who was shot and killed in the line of duty last October. Deputy Dan Glaze was 33 years old.

WKOW's Green Bay affiliate WBAY reports as a special treat, Levi traveled to Lambeau Field for the Packers-Giants playoff game. While there, his friends and family arranged for Green Bay Police officers to present Levi with a Clay Matthews jersey during halftime.

Levi’s dad was a big fan of Clay Matthews.

Green Bay officers Steve Meisner and Scott Salzmann, and Capt. Kevin Warych gladly took on the duty.

“When we looked at Levi, and I can speak on behalf of the two other officers, you look at your own child and it really puts things in perspective,” said Capt. Warych. “And it was humbling. It was a privilege, an honor that we can carry for the rest of our lives to really touch that child’s life. At that moment and time to present him with such a wonderful thing.”

The officers were rewarded with something priceless: the smile of a child.