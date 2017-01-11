New UWPD chief hopes to bring change to strengthen trust with UW community

MADISON (WKOW) -- On her third day as the newly inducted police chief of the UW-Madison Police Department, Kristen Roman spent part of her afternoon inducting three new officers to the police force.

At the ceremony, Roman asked the rookie officers three questions: Why have you chosen this profession? What do you hope to contribute or accomplish? And, what is it that you'll need to set out on this new chapter?

It was an effort to make the new officers reflect as they take on the job day by day. The idea came after Chief Roman, herself, took time to reflect on her own career before taking on the new job at the university she once attended.

"My roots are here in the City of Madison," she explained.

She's just started the new position, but she's already given a lot of thought as to how she can make an impact.

"Clearly some of the most rewarding relationships are those that we build within the community," she said in a one-on-one interview with 27 News' Hunter Sáenz after the ceremony.

Building those relationships isn't something new for the 26-year veteran of the Madison Police Department.

"I do have those established relationships with various leaders and with various groups and on various issues that really speak to the same kind of issues that we see here on campus," she noted.

It's that trust-building that she hopes to bring to campus, specifically after a year marked by protests for various racial and cultural incidents taking place on campus.

"What I hope to do is bring those relationships. I'll draw upon what's already there and that is a certain level of mutual respect and understanding," Roman said.

Roman believes she first has to listen to those who have concerns and hear what they expect from the new chief. However, she realizes she can't do it alone.

"No one entity alone can fix the divide," she said. " I know that some of the things that have been called into question over the last couple of years really get to the heart of trust and police-community relationships."

That relationship is what Roman wants to focus on, to make sure the entire UW-Madison community knows her officers will serve everyone.

"I know no other way to move forward, other than conversation and doing that from a place of a willingness to listen and a willingness to potentially be moved from an initial position," Roman said.

A police chief with an open mind. A police chief who is open to new ideas as she tries to do her part in a community that's given her so much.

"I want to make a difference," Roman said. "I want to do that without just saying the words."