Woman accused of trading loaner cars for heroin

WAUKESHA (WKOW) -- A Waukesha woman is accused of using her position at a car dealership to give loaner vehicles to her drug dealer in exchange for heroin.
    A manager at Wilde Honda noticed a number of their loaner cars were missing, and called police.
    The investigation revealed 22 year old Erin Duffy, an employee at the dealership, was trading the use of loaner cars to her drug dealer in exchange for about $120 per month in heroin.
"Risked her career. I believe they were shocked to see that a good employee like this, a valued employee like this, had such an addiction that she put that on the line," Waukesha police captain Dan Baumann told WISN.
    Police recovered the two missing Honda Civics; one of which had been in a crash.
    Duffy faces up to 18 years in prison if convicted.

