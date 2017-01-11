Badgers women fall to Purdue - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Badgers women fall to Purdue

MADISON (WKOW) -

The Wisconsin women's basketball team is still searching for it's first Big Ten win. The Badgers fell to Purdue at home 79-57.

Marsha Howard led Wisconsin with 11 points. Courtney Fredrickson added 10 points for UW. Wisconsin falls to 5-12 overall, 0-4 in conference play. The Badgers will travel to Penn State on Monday.

