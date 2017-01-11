Red Cross sees record fires in the first days of 2017

MADISON (WKOW) -- So far this year, the Red Cross has responded to a record number of fires in Wisconsin.

In the first 11 days of 2017, volunteers have helped more than 200 people at 34 different fires. The organization provides food, clothes, medical assistance and housing help for people who are left homeless or struggling after a fire, but each response comes with a big cost.



Tom Mooney, CEO of the southwest chapter, says depending on the assistance needed, the Red Cross can spend between $500 and $1,500 to help out.



"We average about 2-3 [fires] a day in our region, throughout the state and 72 counties," Mooney tells 27 News. "Here locally, we average about 2-3 a week, so the incidents can build up depending on the time of year."

One fire in Milwaukee in recent weeks left 12 people without a home and another in West Allis sent 10 families to a hotel, all getting some kind of essential help from the Red Cross.



Roselyn Britton got help about three weeks ago, when her dryer caught fire and badly damaged her duplex on the south side of Madison.



"They called and they asked what I was in need of and my first response was clothing, because we lost basically everything," Britton tells 27 News.



She says the help, along with renter's insurance and her church family, kept her going during this difficult time. She and her four kids likely won't be back in their home for at least another four months. They're staying at a hotel right now.

Britton has learned from the fire and hopes others will see her story and be prepared. She says everyone should have an escape plan because it all happens so fast. Plus, she's learned to always check equipment like a smoke detector or fire extinguisher, which failed her during the fire.



The Red Cross is always looking for help so the organization can keep helping others. There are 200 disaster volunteers who respond to fires and floods, but Mooney says they can always use more, especially in rural areas. Plus, donations can make all the difference to keep the Red Cross on track with the budget. Click here for more information on how you can help.