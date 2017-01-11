Madison alder's arrest hearing in North Dakota postponed TFN - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison alderwoman Rebecca Kemble will have to wait for her day court in North Dakota.
    You may remember Kemble was arrested last year when she was a legal observer of the demonstrations against the Dakota Access oil pipeline.
    Her trial date was set for Wednesday afternoon, but a massive backlog in cases in connection with the protests has pushed her court date back, until further notice.
"Apparently there are only 70 attorneys as part of the North Dakota Bar Criminal Defense section, and there are over 570-something defendants," said Kemble.
    No word yet on when Kemble's hearing will be rescheduled.

