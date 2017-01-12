Renewed push to get gray wolves off endangered list

WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- Some members of congress are trying again to take gray wolves in the upper Midwest and Wyoming off the endangered list.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife service tried last year to take wolves in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan and Wyoming off the list, saying those populations had recovered sufficiently to allow resumed hunting under state management plans.
In 2014, courts re-imposed federal protections for the wolves.
