Charter plane carrying Miami Heat skids in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A Miami Air charter flight carrying the Miami Heat basketball team slid on the taxiway at Mitchell International Airport Wednesday night.

The plane stayed on the the pavement during the incident.

No one was hurt.

"Everyone on board has deplaned and is OK," the team said in a tweet.

The Heat was arriving in Milwaukee after playing Golden State on Tuesday night.

The Heat takes on the Milwaukee Bucks Friday night at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.