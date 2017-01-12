Some slick roads, sidewalks remain Thursday morning

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Things are pretty quiet on the roads early Thursday morning, with no major crashes to report due to icy conditions.

27 News contacted local sheriff's offices to see if they were seeing any issues on the roads. Grant County reported one slide off early Thursday morning. The driver slid off the road and hit a tree, but there were no injuries. Dane, Columbia, Dodge, Green, Juneau, Richland, Rock and Lafayette Counties have not had any incidents on the roads related to the weather as of 6:45 a.m.

MADISON (WKOW) -- There are areas of ice covering some roads and sidewalks in southern Wisconsin Thursday morning.

In Madison, the Streets Division had crews out first salting major routes, then sanding residential areas, hills and curves. That will provide extra traction for the Thursday morning commute, but slippery spots will remain, especially on sidewalks and paths. A Madison emergency room doctor shows you how to walk on ice here.

The 27 StormTrack weather team says if the pavement looks wet while you're driving, it very well might be icy. Dane County Communications told 27 News there was a single vehicle rollover near Verona at the Epic exit of U.S. 151. Officials couldn't say for sure whether the slick roads played a role.

Drivers are urged to drive slower than the speed limit and allow more stopping distance.

