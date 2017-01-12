What's Going Around: Talking about shingles

MONROE (WKOW) -- A Monroe doctor is seeing patients in his clinic with something other than the usual cold or stomach flu.

Mark Patterson, DO, with Monroe Clinic says he's seeing cases of shingles lately. Anyone who's recovered from chicken pox, even children, can get shingles. But the risk does increase as you get older. half the cases are in people over 60.

Symptoms include a painful rash on one side of the face or body, then the rash forms blisters. Other symptoms are fever, headache, chills and upset stomach.

To treat, a doctor can give you an anti-viral medication and it should be started as soon as the rash appears. You can take pain medication and use wet compresses, calamine lotion and oatmeal baths to relieve the itching.

Dr. Patterson says the only way to reduce your risk of shingles is to get vaccinated. The CDC recommends people 60 and older get one dose of the shingles vaccine. children who haven't had chicken pox should get two doses of the chicken pox vaccine.

Dr. Patterson says shingles itself can not be passed from one person to another. But, the virus that causes it can be spread from a person with active shingles to another person who's never had chicken pox or never gotten the vaccine. The person exposed might get chicken pox, but they would not develop shingles. The virus is spread through direct contact with fluid from the rash blisters. The lesions are infectious until they dry and crust over.



Dr. Patterson says complications can arise with shingles. The most common is a condition called post-herpetic neuralgia (PHN). People with PHN have severe pain in the areas where the rash was, even after it clears up. The pain can be debilitating, but usually goes away in a few weeks or months. Some people can have pain from PHN for many years, though.