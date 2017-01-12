Madison Police charge woman in connection to three bank robberie - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison Police charge woman in connection to three bank robberies

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police detectives announced on Thursday, the arrest of a woman in connection to 3 bank robberies.

Police say 31-year-old Lisa Harding of Madison was charged with robbery of a financial institution and felony bail jumping back in December after a robbery at U.S. Bank near East Towne Mall. Detectives have now also connected Harding to two other robberies: A December 5 holdup at Associated Bank on Gammon Road and a December 10 robbery at Old National Bank on Raymond Road. 

