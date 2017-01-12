MPD: suspect arrested for Langdon Street break-ins last summer

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police have arrested a man accused of entering unlocked apartments in the Langdon Street neighborhood last summer.

Authorities say they're not sure what motivated 31-year-old Samuel C. Butcher to enter the apartments, as no property was reported stolen.

Butcher was arrested on four counts of burglary for entering several apartments in a Langdon Street building where residents were sleeping in the early morning hours of August 28th. In one case, a woman awoke and began screaming after the suspect entered her bedroom. He fled and she was not harmed.

Detectives believe Butcher has committed similar break-ins on different dates.

Anyone with information can contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014.